Column: More opportunities for people in our area is one of my main priorities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Since my election in 2019, restoring Dinnington to its former glory has been close to my heart – after all some of my family come from the area.

Perhaps the most obvious recent change for many has been the restoration of the direct bus service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

to Maltby. This announcement was the culmination of many years of work by local councillors and I to get these services returned, and welcome the boost to transport, shopping and jobs.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP.

Both areas, as well as Thurcroft, Hellaby, and Laughton-en-le-Morthen, will now have direct access to their local amenities as well as Sheffield – opening up new opportunities across Rother Valley.

Giving more people more opportunities has always been one of my main ambitions.

Just last week, I held one of my regular jobs fairs, hosting dozens of businesses come to advertise vacancies as well as jobseekers and pupils from local schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the day, hundreds of people came through the doors, with many of them finding vacancies that were right for them.

​”Hundreds of people came through the doors for my latest job fair, with many finding vacancies that were right for them. Getting people good, well-paid local jobs has always been at the heart of my ambitions”, says Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford.

Getting local people good, well-paid local jobs has always been at the heart of my ambitions for our area.

Perhaps the biggest change of all is yet to come. The £12 million I secured from the Government will do wonders for the old market area on our high street, transforming the area to build a space for us all to work, eat, or shop.

The Prime Minister’s announcement, just over a year ago, has been a real boost to the local economy with several new businesses expressing interest in setting up in the area including a micro pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While progress has been slow so far, I expect work to begin later this year.

The lack of a high street bank is often raised with me, from businesses especially. Local Dinnington ward councillors and I have finally managed to secure a banking hub for our high street.

I am told the lease is nearly finalised and I am assured that banking services should return to Dinnington within a year – an important step towards a fully functioning, self-sustaining high street.

Nevertheless, there is still much more to be done, such as my campaign to reopen a police base on the high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With policing powers being transferred to the Mayor in May, I will continue to press for this vital project to go ahead to improve safety and security, in Dinnington and the wider area.