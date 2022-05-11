In Nottinghamshire, we currently have 232 local children being looked after by foster carers in the county. But more are waiting.

Our foster carers do an amazing job taking care of vulnerable babies, children, and teenagers, but we need more carers to ensure that every child in need can have a safe, loving, and stable home environment.

We’re really hoping that more people will consider becoming part of our wonderful fostering community.

Coun Tracey Taylor, chairman of the children and young people’s committee. Picture courtesy of Tracey Whitefoot.

We have support hubs which are arranged within local areas to support foster carers.

These groups meet on a regular basis and talk about different issues and offer advice and help.

The Fostering Liaison Advisory Group is a committee run by the foster carers and provides an opportunity for all foster carers to meet regularly and hear updates from the fostering service, professionals, and other organisations about the children they look after.

Our friendly recruitment team is there to support you from your very first phone call to find out about fostering for Nottinghamshire, right through to your approval at fostering panel.

This week’s columnist Coun Tracey Taylor is the chairman of the children and young people’s committee at Nottinghamshire County Council.

Our fostering support officers will be your initial point of contact until a supervising social worker is allocated to you to begin your assessment.

The supervising social worker gets to know you and your family, to understand your abilities and attributes to become a foster carer; and writes a report that helps the assessment process.

There are also events throughout the year, with Fostering’s Got Talent, long service awards, and Sons and Daughters Day, celebrating the birth children of foster families.

Why not join an informal online information event with the team on Thursday, May 26, at 11am to find out more about fostering and ask any questions you may have?

You can also come along to one of our many drop-in events to meet the recruitment team and learn more.

You can see all the dates by going to nottinghamshire.gov.uk/care/fostering/events