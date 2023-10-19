Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​This service includes managing more than 6,500 council properties to ensure that our tenants have comfortable, warm and safe homes to live in, as well as looking after our estates, and community centres.

It also includes the work that we do in the private housing sector to ensure that private landlords are held to account, and the work that we do to tackle homelessness and provide accommodation for people who

lose their home or who are sleeping rough.

Coun Jonathan Slater, cabinet member for housing and estates at Bassetlaw District Council.

It is a huge area of responsibility and demand for our housing services is one of the greatest we face.

To put this into context, we have around 4,500 people on our waiting list for a council home, while only around 400 properties become available each year.

With this in mind, we have launched a consultation on a new proposed Housing Allocations Policy, which will help to address this demand, establish which applicants have a greater need for social housing and modernise our policies.

A letter has been sent to all of our existing tenants, as well as those people who are on the waiting list, inviting them to give us their views on our proposed policy.

If you would like to know more about our existing policy, our new proposed policy, the changes that are being put forward and be part of the consultation, please visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/AllocationsConsultation.

We have also recently published the latest issue of our tenant and resident magazine – In Touch, where we highlight lots of the great work that is taking place across our communities.

This includes: working with Groundworks Five Counties on a pioneering project to tackle to root causes of damp and mould in people’s homes, and provide energy saving advice; the fire safety work that will take place in all our blocks of flats, starting in Sandy Lane. Targeting 79 of our properties across Bassetlaw to bring their EPC rating up to a minimum C standard; and we name our Community Champions.

You can also read our Annual Report, which outlines how we have performed over the last 12 months, and reveals what we have planned forthe coming year.