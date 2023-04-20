​The club finally got to lift the Northern Premier League East Division trophy over the Easter weekend, having secured the title in March.

They also set a new club record of 19 games unbeaten at home this season, to add to the league record of 34 games unbeaten (at the time of writing), which has stood since the 1972/73 season.

It’s a fantastic achievement that has lifted the mood of the town and, on behalf of everyone here at Bassetlaw District Council, we wish them well in the Northern Premier League next season.

Switching tack, it is just two weeks until local elections take place in Bassetlaw with district, town and parish elections happening on Thursday, May 4.

With this in mind, there are a few remaining key dates that Bassetlaw residents should be aware of.

For the first time in England, voters will be asked to show a recognised form of identification if you intend to vote in person at a polling station.

You can check which forms of ID will be accepted by visiting www.electoralcommission.org.uk.

David Armiger, chief executive of Bassetlaw District Council.

However, if you do not already have a recognised form of ID, you can apply for a free voter ID document, known as a Voter Authority Certificate.

The deadline to apply for this is 5pm on Tuesday, April 25, and you can apply either direct through the Electoral Commission website, via the Bassetlaw District Council website, or by contacting the Elections Team on 01909 533 252.

If you would like to know more about the elections that are taking place in Bassetlaw, please visit our website www.bassetlaw.gov.uk where you will find information such as all the candidates nominated for each ward and parish.

You can also find the details of your nearest Polling Station, information on how to vote and, if you are on social media, you can check out the short video we’ve put together that will give you an idea of what to expect on the day.

Just search for @BassetlawDC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and NextDoor.