David Armiger is chief executive of Bassetlaw District Council and local returning officer.

Residents across Bassetlaw, as well as Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, will get the chance to vote for the first-ever elected East Midlands Mayor and vote for the next Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

In order to vote in these elections, residents must be on the electoral register by 11:59pm on Tuesday, April 16, and I urge anybody who has not registered at their current address to do so before the deadline.

Whilst most electors will already be on the electoral register, if you have recently moved house, are new to the area or will be turning 18 on or before May 2 visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote to sign up now. It only takes five minutes and you will need your national insurance number.

Look out for your poll cards which will be dropping through letterboxes over the next week or so. It will have details of your local polling station or tell you if you have a postal or proxy vote.

Please remember that if you are voting at a polling station you must have a valid Photo ID. Find out more at www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/voterid.

Residents who do not have a valid Photo ID can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate online via www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate. The deadline for applications is 5pm, April 24.

Residents requiring a postal vote have until 5pm, Wednesday, April 17, to apply online at www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote. If you plan to be away, please check with the elections office on 01909 533 252 to find out when you are likely to receive your postal vote.

Completed postal votes must be returned by 10pm on Thursday, May 2. They can also be handed in to the council offices during office hours to a person authorised to receive postal votes or at any polling station in the voting area before 10pm on Thursday, May 2.