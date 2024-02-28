Column: ​Looking back on busy and successful month tackling crime across area

Inspector Hayley Crawford is the district commander for Bassetlaw.

Simon is now heading to Police Headquarters to work in the Dedicated Decision Maker (DDM) looking at crimes centrally. I wish him all the best and thank him for his time in Bassetlaw.

On March 26 Bassetlaw will be carrying out a Safer Business Action (SaBA) alongside our partners in BID, there will be engagement stands in both Retford and Worksop for businesses to come and get some support and advice to tackle business crime.

Keep an eye on our social media pages for more details on this.

East Bassetlaw officers have been busy working with our Trading Standards colleagues in tackling illegal Vapes. £14,000 worth of vapes have been seized from three shops.

We continue to monitor the situation and will work with Trading Standards to assist in disrupting.

I am very aware of the community who live near the A57 are worried about car cruisers racing up and down on Sunday evenings.

We have deployed unmarked and marked vehicles in the area at key times and dispersing those gathering and issuing Traffic Offence Reports where applicable.

This work is being carried out by our local neighbourhoods and Roads Policing Unit.

I was pleased to be involved with the announcement of Safer Streets 5 funding coming to Worksop’s Sandy Lane area.

The funding will be used to improve CCTV and the aesthetics of the local area to make it much safer for residents.

We continue to patrol regularly in the area both plain clothes and high visibility.

I’m pleased to report that Luke Hawkins has been sentenced to thirty-three weeks in prison after committing 10 shop thefts.

I hope Luke is able to get the support he needs to address his offending behaviour.

Our local town officers continue to work hard in both Retford and Worksop to tackle shop theft and anti-social behaviour to make the communities shopping experience more enjoyable.

I’m delighted Drink driver Charlie Francis has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after ramming a police vehicle.

Not only is this damaging a vehicle paid for by the tax payer but it could also take the life of police officers. I am pleased the courts took a strong stance on his actions that day especially as drink driving could have also led to the taking of innocent lives.

I would like to think people would not drink drive after years of campaigns about the impact and the stigma but unfortunately some people are still very selfish and choose to get behind the wheel when intoxicated.

We have seen high levels of people reporting unregistered XL Bullys in Bassetlaw.

It is the last thing we want to do, take away a family pet because the owners haven’t registered it but we have to act when we know about a banned breed.

In March I am looking to relaunch ‘Ask for Angela’ this time countywide.