Column: LGBT+ foster carers and adopters from all backgrounds have key role to play

Coun Tracey Taylor, cabinet member for children and families at Nottinghamshire County Council (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

​These individuals do an important job and I want to express my sincere thanks to them all for the amazing work they do.

But there are hundreds of children who need a stable, loving family, and more foster carers and adopters are urgently needed.

To coincide with the annual LGBT+ Fostering and Adoption Week Campaign, led by New Family Social, I want to share with you some words from Sarah and Elizabeth, who adopted with Adoption East Midlands.

They have shared their experience of adoption as a same sex couple, calling it “the best thing we ever did”, and praised the “the whole process and support” they received from Adoption East Midlands.

In both fostering and adoption, there’s always a need for homes where sibling groups can remain together. Sarah and Elizabeth adopted siblings two years ago.

Sarah said, “One of the one of the biggest things that that we looked out for it, we were looking for a sibling group.

"There are so many siblings out there that need to have a home together.

“We welcome LGBT+ foster carers and adopters from all backgrounds and urge you to get in touch to find out how we could support you on your journey, ​”says Coun Tracey Taylor, cabinet member for children and families at Nottinghamshire County Council.

“It’s a huge task to take on but I think once that chaos and that blur kind of clears a little bit after the first six weeks and you’re just like, this is amazing.

"There’s two little people running around this house.

“Our house fit two. Our lives fit two perfectly. And the two that chose us, we chose, merged with, came as a unit and they are precious together.

"If you have the space, not just in in your home, in your heart, in your mind, if you know that you can do it, go for it.”

We welcome LGBT+ foster carers and adopters from all backgrounds and urge you to get in touch to find out how we could support you on your journey.

If you’re LGBT+ and interested in fostering or adopting, you will be welcomed by us. We want to hear from you.