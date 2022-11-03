I have been writing these articles now for a good 18 months and every time I refer to those services, some charities too, I regularly see comments blaming them for people’s failing mental health.

Yes, there is some truth for sure in these failings and, like many, I recognise that those services are often underfunded and overstretched, but we need to recognise that not all the faults can lie there.

My concern is that there is no come back from the state of the current mental health services available.

Vicky Waring, mental wellbeing champion.

The reality is that demand has outgrown the provision.

As much as many would not like to hear, we must take some responsibility for ourselves, for other individuals, our families, our communities, our colleagues, and our neighbours, in the way that we approach the subject, the stigma and judgement we hold for it and how we manage it.

The work that I have been undertaking since the death of my husband has been very much about influencing and changing how we touch on and discuss the subject of mental health, at the point of first concern.

If only we lived in a world where, when we were feeling mental ill-health, we felt able to speak to someone, anyone, without judgement, criticism or disregard.

We should feel listened to. We have to ask ourselves: would we be able to have stopped those in crisis even getting to that point if we listened to them?

So if I can ask one thing of you today, it is to turn those critical comments and the negative narrative into one of trying to change the stigma associated with mental ill-health and offer a open and non-judgemental place to those who may be in crisis to talk, seek support and know that they are not alone.

We have to break the chain.

If you are struggling or know someone who is, help is available.

Some useful numbers are: www.uksobs.org, 0300 111 5065, Samaritans: 116 123, MIND 0300 1233393, Anxiety UK: 03444775774, CALM: 0800 585858, Rethink Mental Illness: 0300 5000927, YoungMinds: 0800 802 5544​​​​​​​