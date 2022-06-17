The last couple of years, with the Brexit saga, pandemic, and continued Government austerity, have been difficult for the people and businesses of Worksop, but despite this there are still some real gems to find in and around the town.

There are places like Olawa Bakery on Eastgate, a lovely patisserie which makes freshly baked sourdough bread, and cakes and has a sit-in cafe for anyone who wants to relax for an hour or two.

Another business that I can't praise enough is Priory Carpets, who went over and above to help me when I was getting some new carpets for my house. Their service was both professional and friendly, and one that I would definitely use again and recommend.

Guest columnist Nicholas Willis.

Despite these examples, Worksop town centre is looking quite tired these days and in need of some TLC. The once thriving town is a shadow of its former self. There seem to be more empty units than open shops these days.

I for one am really hoping that Worksop wins the bid for the Government Levelling Up Fund that is going ahead this month, money that could really be put to some good use sprucing up the town centre and bringing people back into it again.

Having said all this, Worksop has survived through some difficult times in the past, whether it was the closure of the coal mines in the 1980s, or the 2008 economic recession which saw the much-loved Woolworths on Bridge Street close down, Worksop has always managed to bounce back.

With regards to areas that could do with a little more help, the top of town near Eyres and the cinema is brimming with potential for more cafes and leisure facilities and would surely be a good location to focus on for the levelling up bid, along with the top of Bridge Street and the Priory Shopping Centre.

I am looking forward to seeing how this year pans out with more interest being generated for Worksop, like the North Nott's bid and events like Worksop Pride on July 9.

I am not a councillor or a politician, I am simply a local man wanting to see the town thrive and my hope is that 2022 is the year that Worksop really gets put on the map.