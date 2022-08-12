We have all heard the saying “get some fresh air to clear your head” and this is exactly what we are encouraging people to do via Green Social Prescribing right here in Bassetlaw

The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of being outdoors as a way to benefit people’s mental and physical health.

We were all permitted to take part in 30 minutes of socially distanced outdoor exercise and, for so many of us, that was something we really looked forward to being able to do each day.

This month's guest columnist is Julie Barnes, projects and compliance manager at Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service.

A survey conducted by Nature England in January 2022 revealed that “90 per cent of adults in England reported they view green and natural spaces as good places for mental health and wellbeing” and we couldn’t agree more.

Bassetlaw VCSE (Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise) organisations that have recently benefited from funding to increase their Green Social Prescribing offer to local people include; Rhubarb Farm, Bassetlaw Action Centre, Centre Place, The Oasis Community Centre, Idle Valley Nature Reserve, Time Flies Activities, YMCA Worksop and Chesterfield Canal Trust. BCVS also works closely with The National Trust, Muddy Fork and various community allotments.

As a result of these ongoing local projects and partnerships, the BCVS team of Social Prescribing Link Workers is able to signpost anyone that would benefit from nature-based activities to a variety of different VCSE groups including those that facilitate gardening, growing, walking, cycling and more, to provide a more natural and sustainable solution to support good physical and mental health.

Willow Community Gardens, in Manton, Worksop, brings the benefit of the outdoors and green space to a wide range of local people.

A medical student from Larwood Health Partnership visited Willow Community Gardens to learn more about Social Prescribing and the benefits it has to the local community. He is pictured here with Sonya Bown, link worker, BCVS.

From encouraging people to grow their own produce, to using the community space as a place to meet for a chat - it is the perfect example of how a green space can provide so much to a local community.

Nicola Gitsham, head of social prescribing and community approaches, NHS England, said: “Social prescribing starts with what matters to the person. Green Social Prescribing specifically supports people to connect with nature-based activities ”

A medical student from Larwood Health Partnership visited Willow Community Gardens in April 2022 to learn more about Social Prescribing and the benefits it has to the local community.

Not only does Green Social Prescribing support physical health, but the very aspect of being surrounded by people that care and understand is proving to be groundbreaking in supporting mental health.

Bassetlaw (as part of the South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw project) is leading the way in ensuring anyone that can benefit from this type of healthcare is able to access it.

One individual, who recently benefited from a prescription to visit Rhubarb Farm in Langwith, said: “I don’t know how to explain it but I felt really excited about going to help out on the farm - I honestly can’t remember the last time I had this feeling - I know this will help me feel better and I know I need to do this for myself.”

Not only did this person feel better mentally from visiting the farm and helping care for the animals, they also commented on how it also gave them more energy physically too.

We also know that one reason some people feel more depressed and anxious is because they are lonely - sometimes without realising it.

Anyone can contact one of the organisations above directly to find out about how they can gain support via the Green Social Prescribing project, you don’t need to be referred and all the activities and services are either free, or low cost.

However, the BCVS Social Prescribing Link Workers are also available to help you find what matters to you and introduce you to a group or project if you need some additional support.

Not only can this create new interests, but it also gives you the opportunity to meet people and make new friends for those who wish to do so. It is all about what matters to you and how nature can help.