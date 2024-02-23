Column: ​Let’s all spring into action and create positive change across Bassetlaw

Guest columnist Annie Parry is Bassetlaw volunteer co-ordinator for Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service.

CSpring is not just a new season, it’s also an opportunity to lend a helping hand and experience the numerous benefits of volunteering in Bassetlaw’s beautiful outdoor spaces.

Across Bassetlaw, there are many outdoor charities, community gardens, allotments, parkland and woodlands that need your support.

There is Clumber Park, Rhubarb Farm, Oasis Community Centre, Idle Valley and Muddy Fork, to name a few. There’s no shortage of places where your time and effort can make a real difference.

Volunteering outdoors not only benefits the community but also offers many benefits to your health and wellbeing.

Spending time outdoors, whether it’s gardening or cleaning up litter, can provide valuable physical exercise. It’s a chance to get moving, breathe in fresh air, and be at one with nature.

Connecting with nature has been shown to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. Volunteering outdoors allows you to unplug from the stresses of daily life and find solace in the beauty of nature.

Volunteering outdoors is also a fantastic way to meet new people within your community.

By volunteering in outdoor spaces like local parks and community gardens, you play a vital role in preserving and enhancing the natural environment for generations to come.

On Wednesday, March 20, we invite you to join us for our very own event – Keep Bassetlaw Tidy. In partnership with the Bassetlaw District Council spring clean initiative, we’re hosting a community litter pick to tidy up the Canch and Bracebridge Field. Everyone is welcome to participate (over 18), and no experience is necessary.

Litter pickers and gloves will be provided, but we recommend wearing sensible shoes and clothing. It’s an opportunity to roll up your sleeves, make a difference, and enjoy the satisfaction of knowing our parks and open spaces are clean and tidy for people to enjoy.

In addition to our event, consider exploring the various volunteering opportunities available throughout Bassetlaw.

Whether you have a green thumb, a passion for conservation, or simply a desire to give back, there’s something for everyone.

This spring, let’s spring into volunteering and create positive change in Bassetlaw. Together, we can make our community cleaner, greener, and more vibrant than ever before.

To sign up to our litter pick please visit www.bcvs.org.uk/litterpick