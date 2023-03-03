I was recently invited to take a look at the surgery and was quite impressed.

Not only is the surgery fitted out with the latest dental equipment and technology, the treatment rooms are fitted with sensory lighting to help the patients relax. The youngsters can choose from a range of colours to suite their mood.

I know from my own family experience that previously children requiring orthodontics treatment had to travel to either Mansfield, Chesterfield or Sheffield, which meant taking up to half a day out of school for a twenty minute appointment.

Columnist Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

This practice will be a great addition to our town centre.

A new tenant has taken over the old Country Cleaners premises on Watson Road.

They will be selling giftware in the ground floor shop and offer beauty treatments on the first floor.

This is another family business joining us in the town centre. We wish them well.

"We will continue to encourage everyone to take advantage of our event days, which will include an Easter Day event", writes Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

We have started planning our events for 2023, which will include an Easter event and a St George’s Day event.

We will continue to encourage everyone to take advantage of our event days to help drive visitors to town centre businesses.

Worksop Pride has received funding for Pride 2023. I am so looking forward to another busy day in town.

The Business Forum will be holding its Annual General meeting on March 7.

The AGM gives the chair and officers the opportunity to report on the achievements of the previous year.

The report will include the chairman’s report, treasurer’s report and accounts and events co-ordinator’s report.

All officers and members other than chair and vice-chair are up for re-election at this year’s AGM.

Anyone with a town centre business and/or anyone with a genuine interest in the town centre may attend.

If you would like to attend, please email [email protected] or telephone our office on 01909 262263 to arrange for a meeting pack to be sent to you.

