Our libraries across Nottinghamshire are vital to help inspire and enhance a love of reading.

We hope that local young people will visit their local library and borrow and read six books over the summer holiday.

Inspire, which delivers library services on behalf of Nottinghamshire Council, is getting ready for a summer of reading with the Summer Reading Challenge 2022, which launched on Saturday, July 9.

Coun John Cottee, cabinet member for communities at Nottinghamshire County Council.

Our wonderful library staff and volunteers are looking forward to welcoming thousands of children into the library to join in with the challenge.

More than 7,400 children participated in 2021.

The Summer Reading Challenge invites children aged four to 11 to borrow and read any six library books over the summer.

This annual challenge is produced by The Reading Agency and runs in libraries across the country.

This year’s challenge has been developed in partnership with the Science Museum Group, the world’s leading alliance of science museums.

Gadgeteers will be a science filled reading adventure allowing children to explore the science of the world around them, celebrating reading, science and imagination.

To take part in Gadgeteers, all children need to do is to head to their local library, where they will be given a collector poster to start their reading journey.

It is completely free to join and children choose the books they want to read on their c hallenge.

There is a certificate and medal for every child who completes the challenge by reading six books, as well as special rewards along the way.

This event is just one of the many fantastic initiatives our libraries host year-round.

We are committed to maintaining the important events and activities for all ages by keeping our libraries open and keeping our services operating at the very highest level.

We are continually striving for Nottinghamshire to have the best library service in the country.