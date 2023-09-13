Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​We’ve had the final bank holiday, the kids are back at school and the nights are closing in. I try not to despair.

Instead I embrace this turn of the tide and I take the opportunity to do something that is extremely important. I reflect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I love to reflect and to learn. Reflection is as important as meditation. Reflection is a vital step in becoming aware of what is going on around us and of drawing conclusions from it.

Kate Hull Rodgers talks about mental wellbeing in her column

Reflection is a key to learning from our experiences. To practise reflection is deceptively simple. Find a quiet place. I like to be outdoors while it is still pleasant.

I like to be barefoot and feel the ground beneath my feet. Close your eyes. Just let your thoughts roll over you. Soon the less important worries and concerns will fade into the background.

What is truly important will come into sharp focus. This can happen quickly or it may take a few tries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You will find you make decisions about actions that need to be taken. Or you may just find that you have a better understanding of the world around you.

“Reflection is a vital step in becoming aware of what is going on around us and of drawing conclusions from it”, writes Kate Hull Rodgers.

Reflection is like wiping clean the slate. You can start all over after a good time spent just thinking.

I suppose at its simplest form reflection is just pondering. You can ponder a problem, or an incident.

You must take the time to learn from your experiences. In this way you can change your life for the better.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Introspection and positive navel-gazing can result in decisions that are made to take action. I always find that after reflection I am highly motivated and my next moves are always getting me closer to living the life I love.

It is not surprising that every religion embraces the process of reflection. The action of soul-searching is embraced through contemplation. There is great wisdom here. We live in a world of over stimulation. We are always on the go.

Products and services are constantly put before us in an attempt to make us buy. Screens – TV, laptops, phones, personal computers – produce a dopamine hit and it feels so good at the time that it becomes addictive.

This is why in the modern age it is doubly important that we take time to stop, to rest and yes, to reflect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Through reflection we will find resilience, strength and wisdom to act in a way that benefits us all greatly.