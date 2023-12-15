Column: ​It's important to stay alert over flooding threat across area this winter

​Parts of Bassetlaw were once again threatened with flooding last week after another bout of persistent rainfall hit our area, writes Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

​The Environment Agency, Nottinghamshire County Council and Bassetlaw District Council worked together on the six-day operational response that helped reduce the flooding risk overall, ​despite being low on resources across the region due to the widespread impact of Storm Babet.

I’m pleased that residents and businesses largely escaped damage this time and want to thank everybody who was on alert and supported the movement of resources to target locations.

However, with land already very saturated and rivers swollen, a winter of wet weather could bring yet more flood alerts or warnings to parts of our district. It is important, therefore, that everyone stays alert.

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

Please take extra measures now to protect your possessions and property if you can.

Following the flooding in October, we called on the Environment Agency to meet with councillors to discuss flood alleviation schemes that have previously failed to meet business case thresholds, which sadly don’t favour less affluent settlements.

I’m pleased to say that this week, we have had two productive meetings with senior officials from the Environment Agency during which we were able to discuss our experiences of historic flooding and visit the areas of Worksop and Retford impacted by recent flooding.

Colleagues at the Environment Agency listened to our concerns and the desire for action to be taken. This message was repeated on Tuesday in a call with the Chief Executive of the Environment Agency.

It is clear that some of the funding formulas need to change in the relevant Government departments to make large investment schemes viable in Bassetlaw.

We will work with politicians and other councils to promote these changes. Locally, we will continue to work with the Environment Agency to identify short-term measures that can be taken to reduce the known risks, and I know the Environment Agency wants to share this plan with us quickly.

We will also continue to work with Nottinghamshire County Council as the Lead Flood Authority to keep flood resilience stores in key locations fully stocked and available for communities that may need them in future weeks.

