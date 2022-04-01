Column: It's high time to end the pointless practice of moving the clocks forward or back

Why are we still messing around with our clocks twice a year?

It feels like the only reason we still do it is because people don’t like change, which is ironic as keeping the daylight savings system means we have to go round the house changing anything with a timer.

Now is the time to end this pointless practice. We give ourselves a small dose of jet lag.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a Notts-raised comedian and writer

During the pandemic, it was the closest we could get to a trip abroad but now even that benefit has ended.

You might be more organised than I am but it catches me unawares every time. In theory it should be easier now we have modern technology that can crack the code.

Our phones and computers somehow workout when they need to add or subtract an hour and they get on with the job. Sadly we still have watches, some cars and the odd boiler that we need to fix manually. It means there’s a Sunday where you don’t know which time to trust.

The reason I feel now is the time to end this is that America is leading the way. I often feel we shouldn’t copy the US as much as we do, but in this regard let’s catch up.

Their Senate has approved legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent in America starting in 2023.

We could do the same and have lighter evenings. Some say the change in the winter helps because we have lighter mornings. We get the same about of daylight but at the moment we sleep through the early ones.

We all know the concept of changing the clocks dates back to World War One, that using more hours of daylight would save energy and with gas prices going up it’s not something I’d ignore right away. However, it’s lighter evenings that will make energy savings.

That’s why I’d be in favour of staying in BST all year round. I know it would seem strange to ignore the time zone named after Greenwich when we’re the country that is the home to it but I don’t exclusively eat English mustard simply because of the name.

If you want a brighter morning get up later and you’ll find all the illumination you need.

Make British Summer Time into British Standard Time and we wouldn’t even need to change the abbreviation. That works for me because you know how much I don’t like going round having to change things.

