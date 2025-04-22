Column: It's essential to consider which policies genuinely support mental health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mental health is a vital part of our wellbeing and should be a key consideration when we vote, writes mental wellbeing champion Vicky Waring.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elections and the political climate can significantly impact mental health, with research showing that periods of intense political activity often lead to increased stress, anxiety, and a sense of powerlessness among many people.

For those already living with mental health difficulties, these pressures can be even more intense, especially when politics uses mental illness as a slur or marginalises vulnerable groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When voting, it is therefore essential to look beyond party slogans and consider which candidates and policies genuinely support mental health.

Guest columnist Vicky Waring writes on the subject of mental health.

This means seeking out those who advocate for accessible mental health services, invest in prevention, and promote social inclusion.

Voting itself is can also enhance mental health – being part of the process can give a sense of belonging, which can be linked to better mental health outcomes.

Unfortunately though, people with mental health problems often face higher barriers to voting, such as lack of information, stigma, or practical challenges with registration and ID requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By supporting policies and candidates that remove these barriers and treat mental health as a public priority, we help build a society where everyone’s voice is valued, and well-being is protected.

"When voting, it is therefore essential to look beyond party slogans and consider which candidates and policies genuinely support mental health."

Ultimately, when we cast our vote, we are not just choosing policies for today – we are shaping the mental health of our communities for years to come.

Do you know who you will be voting for?

As ever, here are some useful numbers for those who are dealing with their mental wellbeing.

Samaritans are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 116 123 or you can visit www.samaritans.org

Shout: text 85258

Calm: 0800 585858

MIND: 03001233393

Rethink Mental Illness: 03005000927

Young Minds: 08088025544

Papyrus: 08000684141

Anxiety UK: 03444775774

SoBS: 0300 111 5065