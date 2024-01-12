Column: ​It is vital we are able to preserve services so many local people rely on

​Before Christmas, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, set out the provisional levels of funding for local authorities like Bassetlaw for 2024/25. This will be finalised when the Local Government Finance Settlement is announced in the next few weeks.

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

Currently, with an assumed Council Tax increase of 2.99 per cent, Bassetlaw’s core spending power will only increase by 4.543 per cent overall.

This sadly won’t stem the acute financial pressures for councils which have resulted from – among other things – the 15 per cent real-terms spending squeeze since 2015, the rapid growth in demand for temporary accommodation and homelessness services across the country, and the prolonged period of steep costs and pay inflation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To address this shortfall, I have written to our MP to ask him to make urgent representations to the Government on this matter and to meet directly with the Minister for Local Government to help preserve the vital services which so many local people and communities rely.

The current proposal ranks Bassetlaw 327th out of the 349 authorities included in the settlement announcement, which is disappointing.

A number of other financial matters were considered by the Council’s Cabinet this week including reports on the Housing Capital Programme that will see £117.5m invested in tenants’ homes over the next five years; a new commercial strategy for the council; and revised rent levels for council tenants from April 2024.

If you would like to know more about these reports, please visit the Council and Democracy section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finally, sadly, large areas of Bassetlaw were once again subjected to the threat of flooding as a result of Storm Henk which prompted Nottinghamshire County Council as the Lead Local Flood Authority to declare a major incident along the River Trent.

​”Currently, with an assumed Council Tax increase of 2.99 per cent, Bassetlaw’s core spending power will only increase by 4.543 per cent overall. This sadly won’t stem the acute financial pressures for councils,” says Bassetlaw DC leader Coun James Naish.

A number of Bassetlaw communities were cut off and a small number of properties were flooded as the River Trent rose to record levels. We also received reports of a small number of properties in Retford being flooded.

As a result, the Government has announced a package of support for flood-hit communities impacted by Storm Henk which includes a £500 payment for flooded households, Council Tax Relief for at least three months, a £2,500 payment to help any affected businesses recover, and further funding to help residents make their homes more flood resilient.