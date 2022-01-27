The United Kingdom Atomic Energy Agency (UKAEA) has added the West Burton A Power Station site to the shortlist of potential future homes for the UK’s prototype fusion energy plant – the Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production, or STEP.

As part of the next stage, the UKAEA will be hosting an online Community Forum on Tuesday, February 8, between 6pm and 8pm.

This will be aimed at answering questions from the public on fusion energy and to gauge support from the Bassetlaw community.

This will take place on Microsoft Teams and you can sign up via Eventbrite.

Securing the future of energy production in Bassetlaw, and the jobs and investment that come with it, would be a big step in the right direction for the Government to make good on their Levelling Up agenda. We will await their decision on a final location later this year.

I’d also like to pledge my full support for the Worksop Guardian’s Heat and Eat Campaign (more in next week’s paper).

No-one should have to make the choice between having a good meal or turning the heating on, especially families and older people.

In my last Guardian column, I highlighted just a few ways that the district council is helping to make residents’ homes more energy efficient so that they don’t have to spend as much on household energy bills.

Now it is the time for the Government to take action.

This is something I feel very strongly about and I have already written to the Chancellor to urge him to take action on spiralling household energy costs.

With prices expected to rise even further in April, thanks to a revision of the Energy Price Cap, scrapping VAT on household energy bills would be a useful first step, but the Government must do more to ensure people aren’t having to make the choice between heating and eating.