Column: It has been a real privilege for me to lead this authority
It has been a privilege to lead this authority. Bassetlaw has been my home since I left intensive care at seven weeks old, returning with my triplet siblings to our farm in South Wheatley.
I was first elected to the council in 2019 as the member for Sturton Ward.
In addition to chairing our Neighbourhood Plan and setting-up the “Clays Responders” Covid-19 response group, I set up the West Burton Residents’ Planning Group which, in 2022, played a critical role in demonstrating that Bassetlaw would be a great home for the STEP prototype fusion energy plant.
I believe that the volunteers that were part of the Residents’ Planning Group have transformed the future of hundreds of thousands of Bassetlaw residents and beyond. I am beyond proud of everything that the group achieved.
In September 2022, I became leader of the council. Since then, we have produced “Vision 2040”, which sets out the priorities for Bassetlaw over the next 16 years. We have secured more than £62m of funding to make these aspirations a reality.
Bassetlaw has also become part of the £160m East Midlands Investment Zone and is developing ever-stronger relationships with the new East Midlands Mayor.
On the ground, we have worked hard to support people with day-to-day challenges. This has included allocating over £450,000 to our local cost-of-living crisis response; proactively supporting Wilko workers following redundancies in August 2023; and putting more pressure than ever before on the Environment Agency and other agencies to tackle the long-term threat of flooding after a difficult winter in 2023/24.
Strategically, the adoption of the Bassetlaw Local Plan means that we can put an end to speculative development and plan properly for new housing and employment across the district.
Space is limited so I will finish by reiterating that it has been an honour to work with Bassetlaw residents, businesses and partners since 2019.
My final thanks go to council staff and my fellow councillors (of all political colours) who go above and beyond to serve residents and communities. I will never stop cheering you on as Bassetlaw goes from strength to strength, hopefully as a result of – not in spite of – the period when I was in charge.