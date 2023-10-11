News you can trust since 1895
Column: It can be tough for some to talk about what's going on in our heads

As I write this article, it’s World Mental Health Day, a day which serves as a reminder to everyone on the planet that we need to raise the awareness, advance our understanding, and encourage action that will protect and advance everyone’s right to mental health, says mental health champion Vicky Waring.
By Vicky Waring
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read
​It’s fair to say that my own mental wellbeing hasn’t been great of late.

People will often say to me, “oh but you look fine I didn’t realise”.How many times have we thought that when we have seen celebrities in particular die by suicide, or maybe a loved one only recently and then hear the sad news of their poor mental wellbeing or even their death?

However, it doesn’t always have to be about death. I am great at acting all happy and full of life in front of the world but then behind closed doors it can be a very different story.

Vicky Waring, mental wellbeing champion.Vicky Waring, mental wellbeing champion.
We often see advertisements and social media asking for those having trouble with their mental health to talk to someone, but have you ever wondered how hard it is for someone to talk and tell you what thoughts might be in their head?

Talking is always good for our mental health we know that, but getting that conversation started can be difficult.

Letting others know you hold no stigma, judgement, discrimination or fear is a really good starting point as this will help the person when they are ready to talk and reach out.

A simple hug explaining you are there when they are ready, a text to say you might not understand but can listen could all be the starting point of the journey for someone.

"Have you ever wondered how hard it is for someone to talk and tell you what thoughts might be in their head?," asks columnist Vicky Waring."Have you ever wondered how hard it is for someone to talk and tell you what thoughts might be in their head?," asks columnist Vicky Waring.
For me, a great way to support my mental wellbeing is the sea air, so, this week I will be glamping and taking some lovely beach walks with my dogs along the northeast coast.

I will be taking with me my newly founded hobby of crocheting which is a great way to distract the mind and taking some much-needed rest. How do you support your mental wellbeing?

Here are some useful numbers:Samaritans: 116 123; Shout text: 85258; Calm: 0800 585858; MIND: 03001233393; Young Minds: 08088025544; Papyrus: 08000684141; SoBS: 0300 111 5065.

