It has clubs in over 100 countries with over 100,000 members. No matter the country or the club, fun and friendship is the king-pin of Inner Wheel and across our two counties, our ladies extend the hand of friendship to all who join them either at meetings, on social occasions or in fundraising.

Earlier this year, over 100 ladies from across district 22 attended their annual quiz in Kirkby in Ashfield, when each club pitted their brains against other teams.

There was lots of hilarity and radical answers to some challenging questions whilst we shared high teas, salads, sandwiches and cakes along with sparkling wine, teas and coffees during the evening.

Guest columnist Lyn Copper, district editor for Inner Wheel's District 22, covering Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

A team of four ladies from Sutton in Ashfield became the victors of the evening with Ravenshead and Bolsover battling it out with a tie-breaker to decide the runners-up. Well done Ravenshead.

Age UK, the district chairman’s charity for 2022-2023 were the benefactors of the evening.

When celebrating 90 years of Inner Wheel in 2014, “The Wheels Project” was created. Clubs across the district rose to the challenge donating anything ‘wheel’ related to organisations.

Prams, pushchairs, wheelchairs, tricycle for disabled children, even two defibrillators were delivered in a suitcase on wheels to first responders and two shower chairs, delivered to Ashgate Hospice were amongst the many donations given by district 22.

We now look forward to the challenge in our 100th year in 2024, where if you are a member, you will be warmly welcomed to join our International Inner Wheel Centenary Convention, just a short walk away from where we were born.

I know there will be a party atmosphere with several celebrations, as we join as one Inner Wheel family where we began in Manchester in 1924.

If ladies of 18 and over would like to help build stronger communities, have fun and make a difference, get in touch. We are just ordinary women who do extraordinary things.

Contact us on [email protected] and you will be re-directed to a club near you where you will be able to visit before committing yourself to joining.