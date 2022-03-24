Naturally, the people of Bassetlaw, including myself, want to help.

On Saturday, I was one of many volunteers who helped to load up more than 1,000 boxes of food, medicine, clothes, blankets, personal hygiene and baby items into a truck bound for Ustrzyki Dolne in southern Poland, which borders Ukraine, near Lviv.

All of these items have now safely arrived and I’d like to highlight the incredible efforts of Ewa Romanczuk and Ewa Niec, as well as all of their friends and family, and everyone who has donated items to provide Ukrainian refugees fleeing this conflict with some basic supplies once they arrive in a safe place.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

The Government has also launched its Homes for Ukraine scheme where individuals, households, communities and businesses can register their interest to host and sponsor Ukrainian refugees.

If you would like to support this initiative, register via the Government’s website. We will also be working with East Midlands councils to offer support and accommodation to Ukrainians as the scheme progresses, under the direction of Government departments.

Back in Bassetlaw, it feels like we are edging ever closer to summer, especially this week. So it’s a great time to get out into our award-winning parks.

Kings’ Park in Retford always catches the headlines thanks to its manicured lawns and sumptuous flowerbeds. But if you haven’t yet visited, Langold Country Park boasts scenic walks and plenty to keep the kids entertained for an hour or two.

More than 1,000 boxes of food, medicine, clothes, blankets, personal hygiene and baby items have been loaded into a truck bound for Ustrzyki Dolne in southern Poland, says Coun Simon Greaves.

Then there’s the Canch and its new facilities, including a Changing Places, and kiosk where you can sample award-winning ice cream made by Worksop’s own Manfredi’s Ices.

As well as encouraging us to get out of the house more, the warm weather has also prompted me to get into the garden and start to tackle the first of those spring jobs. So I’m also going to use this opportunity to plug the council’s Garden Waste Collection Service.

There’s time to sign up by visiting www.bassetlaw.gov.uk or calling us on 01909 534542.