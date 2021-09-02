Column: Improving recycling habits across county is our mission

The pandemic has affected the overall recycling rate for Nottinghamshire in 2020/21 with more people being at home in the day and more waste being generated as a result. Common recyclables such as paper, card, plastic bottles, yoghurt pots and margarine tubs often ending up in the general waste rather than the recycling bin, and previous analysis showing up to 20% of the material in the general waste bin could have been recycled through either the current kerbside services or in local bring banks.

Working in partnership with Veolia we’re on a mission to help residents across the county refocus their minds to recycle right and improve waste and recycling habits - that’s where the Notts Recycles Go Green for September challenge comes in.

Take part in a month-long campaign set to inspire us all to reduce, reuse and recycle more. The challenge kicked off on September 1 and will coincide and celebrate Zero Waste Week (6-10 September) and National Recycle Week (20-26 September).

Residents that join the challenge will receive a daily dose of green goodness straight to their inbox with tips and challenges to complete throughout September. Each challenge will show how we can help make a difference in our everyday lives, giving us all the chance to break old habits and form new, green ones.

We don't need to completely change our lifestyles to make an impact, small actions will make a BIG difference, which is why the Nottinghamshire Recycles Go Green 30-day challenge is a great way to get involved and help protect the environment for the future. If we all try to adopt small everyday changes it really adds up and will help make a big difference.

There are fantastic competitions with prizes to be won to keep residents motivated throughout the challenge, including extra prize draws for those that get involved and share updates about the challenge on social media using #NottsRecycles.

Anyone can get involved, individuals, families, couples, friends or work colleagues - everyone is welcome to take part. Let’s paint the county green this September Nottinghamshire.

‘If we all try to adopt small everyday changes, it really adds up and will help make a big difference’, says Coun Neil Clarke, chairman of the transport and environment committee at Nottinghamshire Council.