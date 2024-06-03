Column: Important ​progress is being made as we tackle knife crime in area

Inspector Hayley Crawford is the district commander for Bassetlaw.

​I’d like to start this column with a big thank you to my rural crime officer Hollie Marsh. Hollie is exceptionally passionate about rural crime and secured two wildlife convictions and a caution at Magistrates Court for males fishing in a protected wildlife area at the Idle Valley reserve, writes Inspector Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw district commander.

Hollie has also managed to secure two Criminal Behaviour Orders excluding the offenders from the area's where the offences took place.

This month we carried out activity in line with Op SCEPTRE. This activity looks to raise awareness of knife crime and provide opportunities for the public to deposit their knives in amnesty bins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were 13 bins across the county and two in Bassetlaw. In total, the amnesty bins had 258 knives deposited (across the county) including 123 lock knives, one flick knife, one butterfly knife, one bayonet, and one knuckleduster.

Locally officers arrested two males aged 23 and 49 for fighting in the street with weapons and recovered a knife and a sword in Shireoaks.

On another day, a member of the public reported seeing someone in possession of a knife in Retford.

Officers deployed to the area and found the male who was then detained and knife safely recovered. We carried out knife education in schools also during the week and beyond and put in place knife arch in the Retford night-time economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This month we have seized several off road bikes and even uncovered stolen motorbikes in searches. I recognise how problematic these bikes are to the community and we are continuing to develop plans and work with our farmers and community to disrupt those causing a nuisance.

​”In total the amnesty bins had 258 knives deposited (across the county) including 123 lock knives, one flick knife, one butterfly knife, one bayonet, and one knuckleduster”, says Inspector Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw district commander.

If you or your community have information on who’s riding them let us know.

I’m really pleased to report that this month we have seen a 25 per cent decrease in burglaries. We have been working hard to disrupt those coming across the border to commit crime and this is helping with these reductions.

I want to say a huge THANK YOU to those who have set up and volunteered in a community speedwatch in their area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the recording of some outrageous speeds in Sutton Cum Lound we deployed the static speed van to the area.

We will continue supporting the community by deploying the van where an issue is identified.

I was delighted to attend the Retford Charter Day on May 6.

I took a police vehicle and showed lots of young people how to put the lights and sirens on and also where we put those we detain.

The team were out engaging with the community in Worksop also for Circus Day in Worksop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event attracted a lot of people and gave the community another opportunity to come and speak to the town centre officers.

If you don’t already, please follow us on our local facebook pages to see some of the policing activity we are doing across the district.