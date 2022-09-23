The mourning period that has followed has dominated our landscape and consciousness and we have spent this time paying tribute, mourning and celebrating the extraordinary life of our nation’s longest serving monarch.

Over the last two weeks, thousands of Bassetlaw residents have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by leaving messages of condolence, placing flowers or gathering at the Proclamation Ceremonies that marked the making of King Charles III.

So that we, as a district, can create a more permanent tribute to the late Queen, members will be putting forward a motion at the next meeting of the district council to form a cross-party working group that will identify potential projects to honour her life.

David Armiger, chief executive at Bassetlaw District Council.

The late Queen officially visited Bassetlaw twice during her reign, first in 1968, and then in 1981 when she opened Queen’s Buildings in Worksop.

As affirmed by her speech on her 21st birthday, her devotion to service has been unwavering.

I’m proud that her name will forever be associated with our district and we have become a small fragment of her incredible legacy to public service.

Hers was a life that will be celebrated for centuries to come.

We also look forward to a day when King Charles III may visit Bassetlaw and we will be given the opportunity to prove a warm welcome to our new Monarch.

By the time you read this column, Bassetlaw District Council will have a new leader.

Coun Simon Greaves made the decision to stand down as leader of the council and the local Labour Party earlier this year and, following a selection process, the Bassetlaw Labour Group has elected Coun James Naish as their new leader, which was due to be considered by Full Council on Thursday, September 22.

I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank Coun Greaves for his ten-year service as leader of the authority, and welcome Coun Naish to his new role, and to writing this column.