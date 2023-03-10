First up is a new housing project. This week, the council has announced that a project to build 90 energy-efficient modular homes on a vacant site in Manton will start in the summer.

Our construction partners, G F Tomlinson, will be on site in June to start delivering the council’s first low-carbon homes.

These properties form a key part of our vision to increase our housing stock, to encourage growth and investment in the local economy, and contribute to the council’s net zero ambitions.

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

The two and three-bedroomed homes will include air source heat pumps, solar panels and highly-insulated walls, floors and roofs; and the wider estate will benefit from cycle routes and a network of green, open spaces.

Secondly, I was delighted to visit Certex UK’s head office in Harworth, where they have officially opened a new ‘working at height’ training platform which will be used to train engineers to service wind turbines.

The facility has received recognition from the Global Wind Organisation.

It replicates a scaled-down section of a wind turbine and will put Certex UK and Bassetlaw at the centre of training people who will maintain the growing population of onshore and offshore wind turbines, both in the UK and further afield.

It also adds to the growing list of diverse companies that call our district their home, many of which are pushing the green agenda forwards.

Finally, I also visited the new Bassetlaw Food Bank (BFB) allotment where a new community-based project will help to produce fresh food, improve mental health and educate local people.

The project involves 12 allotments, a community poly-tunnel, a bee yard, an orchard and a workshop where pre-loved items can be repaired and recycled.

It’s a great example of how various strategic priorities – supporting the local community, acting sustainably and protecting the environment – can come together at the same time, making much better useof a previously underused area of grass.

Thanks to everyone who has been involved.

