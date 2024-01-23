Column: I’m in favour of drinking less but why collect it all into one month?

It’s time to end Dry January. You may be thinking, “No, Steve, that’s January 31.” Don’t worry, I know how calendars work, says comedian and writer Steve N Allen.

New figures show pubs have had their busiest start to the year so far this decade.

I know the decade is fairly young and the start of it was marked by lockdowns and a pandemic, but if you don’t look too closely at these figure they are positive. People are moving away from Dry January.

We need a fillip for our pubs. Thousands of bars, restaurants and pubs across the UK are closing as ground rents increase, produce costs go up and the cost of living crisis is still causing worry.

Our tradition of starting each year with a dry spell can come at the wrong time for many businesses and they might not be open when we want to return.

I’m in favour of drinking less but why collect it all into one month? It’s like a debt consolidation loan for your liver. Spread your sobriety across the year and it’ll be better for you.

There has always been something self-defeating about Dry January. It’s such a strict time period that, if you can avoid drinking for its duration, you will feel like going out to celebrate.

It’s like having, “Happy first week on the 5:2 diet,” written in icing on a cake.

Most research says that binge drinking has worse health implications than simply drinking. A more spread out approach is clearly better.

I like a challenge but I have always thought that January is a tough month to pick as your sober one. February is shorter. April is happier. January is the month that’s sad, dark and freezing. That’s the month we select as the one when we’ll avoid happy hour.

Younger generations are drinking less too. The idea of a Dry January to help you take control of your relationship with alcohol is useful for some but increasing numbers of people only have a passing relationship with it. Not a passing out relationship, like in my younger days.

Most of all I think we need to end Dry January because I have a birthday in January. I spend all year celebrating the birthdays of others, which may often include getting them a celebratory drink. When it’s finally my turn to reap what I have sowed and everyone is staying in.

I’d also accept a trade with October. The October birthdays can have the anti-drinking event and we’ll take the anti-smoking one. No one wants to stand outside to smoke in January anyway. It’s freezing.

