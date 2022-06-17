The Queen was the first female member of the Royal Family to join the m ilitary when she was 19 and served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during WWII.

Our Veterans Scheme builds on this connection and we were delighted to welcome the first recipients to receive their scroll and badge at a special full council meeting on Thursday evening.Meanwhile, I met up with Crystal Lucas, founder of Worksop Pride, last week ahead of Pride number five for Worksop on July 9.

To see the event grow from the Masonic Hall Car Park in 2016 to the thousands of people in the old Market Square in 2019 is amazing and a testament to the hard work and commitment of the Pride Team.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

Pride is a celebration of our LGBTQ+ community, it’s a celebration of diversity, of being who you are and being welcome in Worksop.

Love is Love.

The council recently consulted on a new Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) for Worksop and this has now come into force. PSPOs are one of the tools that councils can use to help tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) locally.

A PSPO sets an area where things such as drinking alcohol on the street, or causing nuisance, harassment, alarm and distress can be banned.

The new order has been extended to cover the areas around the new McDonald’s on Retford Road and the services around the Travelodge.

As with all ASB, we can only act if you report it and this can be done easily from our website or by phoning the council’s community safety team.

Finally the council continues to work hard to get the Government’s £150 Council Tax rebate to residents as quickly as possible.

Since the beginning of May, we have made payments totalling more than £5million to people who regularly pay by Direct Debit.

People who do not pay by Direct Debit will be contacted via email or letter starting from this week.

This information will provide instructions on how you can claim the rebate.