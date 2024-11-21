Column:​ Illuminating chat for Inner Wheel members about living with deafness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

District chairman Lyn Copper invited Trish Greenwood, who became profoundly deaf in her 50s, to speak at our recent district meeting attended by 60 members of District 22, writes Yvette Thomas, editor for Inner Wheel’s District 22, covering Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

​In a presentation which was humorous, enlightening and poignant, Trish told us of her experience.

Aged 17, she joined the Air Force. Then at the age of 27, she realised that she, like her mother, had a hearing problem.

By the age of 35 and with three children; she was wearing two hearing aids. By 40, even with hearing aids, hearing was “difficult” and aged 50 she was profoundly deaf. She asked herself ‘why me’ and felt anger, denial and eventual acceptance.

Trish told us that being deaf is isolating, giving you low esteem and, somewhat frighteningly, only 67 per cent of profoundly deaf people are in employment and they may earn up to £2,000 less than their hearing counterparts.

For children, the position is even worse with over 50,000 profoundly deaf children, 79 per cent of whom are in mainstream education with no additional or inadequate support. Trish aims to raise awareness

What we can do to help a profoundly deaf person: Be aware that a person you are behind in the supermarket may be deaf. If you ask them to move or let you through and they didn’t, don’t push past with a trolley; Don’t assume they can use “loop”- sometimes loop can be very quiet and not everyone has the loop setting on their hearing aids; Don’t assume that a relatively healthy-looking person is not disabled when using a disabled loo. The toilet for disabled people is fitted with flashing lights for people with deafness; Many can lip read. Face them when you speak and don’t turn away. Raising your voice does not help. Speak clearly.

In meetings use a microphone system. Many smart phones have the technology to translate speech to text. Also, this will help older members who may have hearing loss; Swap places for them to be nearer the front at meetings; Don’t overlook them.

Inner Wheel District 22 Chairman Lyn Copper with recent guest speaker Trish Greenwood.

They will have lots of experience. It may be more challenging, but she has been president of her Rotary Club.

Trisha concluded that no-one can ever imagine what it is like being deaf. It is a truly invisible disability. Be supportive and inclusive in everything you do.

To know more about Inner Wheel and our District and Clubs look at https://innerwheel.co.uk and the tab for “Our Districts”. Remember we are D22.