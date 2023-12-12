Will you be cooking turkey this Christmas? Don’t worry, I’m not going to pop round. I was asking in general. It’s a traditional bird for the festive period but there are good points for and against, says comedian and writer Steve N Allen.

It is quite a dry meat but clever use of gravy will sort that out.

Turkey contains the drug tryptophan, which it is claimed makes us sleepy. It’s hard to prove because life is so busy and then you have a day off and a big meal, so you’d probably sleep anyway on Christmas afternoon.

While there are many valid discussion points about eating turkey during Christmas dinner, the people at PETA managed to find the only invalid one.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals posted a cartoon image of turkeys dressed as humans sitting around a table which had a roast human on it.

They wrote: “We’re lucky turkeys would never do this to us – you don’t have to do it to them, either.”

The only problem is that turkeys eat mammals. If a turkey gets itself a tasty mouse it will have a snack. If turkeys were large enough we’d be on the menu. There’d be humans running down the street away from hungry giant turkeys. Bernard Matthews would have been the first to go.

We all understand the point PETA was trying to make but in reality it points out that nature is full of animals eating other animals. It’s a strange battleground for them to try to fight in.

Humans get eaten all the time. Large apex predators who get the chance will have a human lunch.

It’s also a strange moral level. No-one has a wrist band that says, “What would a turkey do?” They’re not seen as the yardstick to measure ourselves by.

The argument should be that we humans are better than other animals and maybe that’s why we won’t eat meat, but don’t try and guilt us by looking at what animals would do.

I have two cats. They are very sweet girls but they’re hunters. I know if I didn’t have the size advantage they’d have eaten me ages ago.