Column: I know what I’d like to call the people who came up with this latest name idea

Of all of the moral dilemmas I have witnessed, the one that’s in the news this week is the easiest to answer. When is it OK to call someone in a care home sweetheart?, asks writer and comedian Steve N Allen.

I would have thought the answer is ‘always’.

Maybe it shows you didn’t commit every patient’s name to memory but, without trying to be harsh, neither did all of the patients.

I’m not making light of the situation. My parents were in a care home for dementia sufferers until the pandemic. Knowing that the staff in that home would use kind words to my parents really helped.

That could be coming to an end because a care home has started asking the residents’ next of kin to sign a form giving permission to use terms like ‘sweetheart’ or ‘darling’.

It’s well-meaning but pointless. The age group of care home residents is such that you know they’re not snowflakes. They wouldn’t want to #MeToo some underpaid carer just for calling them treacle.

My mum used to say, “You can call me whatever you want as long as you don’t call me late for dinner.”

They’ll get the forms back and then have to get the staff to memorise who has which permissions. You can call Doris love or darling, Derek doesn’t like any of that. That’s a lot to remember, seeing as we started this presuming the staff might not know all the first names.

I understand that this will be needed one day. When members of Generation Z are in need of residential care – when they have finally moved out of their parents’ house – the staff will have to be careful.

There’s a trend on TikTok where Gen Zs are saying the Gen X tendency to use a thumbs up emoji in messages is aggressive and upsetting. Maybe I’m not in touch with my feelings but I don’t think any emoji is upsetting because it’s a little tiny picture on your phone.

If you can’t handle a thumbs up you’ll have to take a week off work if someone sends you the one that looks like chocolate ice cream.

When that generation go into a home there will be reports to the manager about every word or gesture the carers do. That’s a long way off. We don’t want to start it now.

I know what I’d like to call the people who came up with this idea but I doubt I have their permission to use those words.

