Over that time, there has been an unprecedented decline in living standards, the situation in our NHS and schools has worsened and people feel less safe on the streets.

But as your Labour candidate at the next General Election, I know it is not enough to simply criticise the Tories.

Labour must show that it is fit to govern and I must prove that I will best represent Rother Valley’s interests in Parliament.

Jake Richards, Labour's parliamentary candidate for Rother Valley at the next General Election.

I am often asked, ‘well, what would Labour do differently?’ Here is a quick summary of just some of the different choices a Labour Government would make.

Labour would scrap the non-dom tax status, which allows some of the wealthiest people in this country to avoid tax.

It would also invest in the largest recruitment of nurses and doctors our NHS has ever seen.

Labour would implement a proper windfall tax on energy companies making record profits, to assist people during this unprecedented cost of living crisis.

Jake Richards has outlined his plans for how his party can regain the trust of voters who backed the Conservatives in the last General Election.

Labour would reverse the tax cut for the richest one per cent - at a cost to the public purse of £1 billion – and put this money towards other priorities.

As your MP, I would work constructively with the local council, holding them to account when they go wrong but not simply criticising them for cheap political points.

When I say I will vote against the ban on fracking, protecting villages such as Harthill and Woodsetts, I mean it.

I would be active throughout the whole constituency, holding regular street surgeries and consultation events in villages and towns to ensure everyone's voice is heard in Parliament.

I would seek to represent all of us, not just those who voted for me.

I believe Rother Valley’s interests require a Labour Government next time.

At the last General Election, Labour was disconnected from people and communities here and, as a result, we lost badly.

We have changed as a party – both nationally and here in Rother Valley. I am determined to win back the trust of those who left us and will work every day to achieve that.