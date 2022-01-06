Supporting an application by LNER to the Government’s Access for All programme, Retford’s railway station was one of 73 stations that received funding as part of the Government’s programme, which was set up to help improve accessibility at rail stations.

Work began in January 2021 to install a new lift and a covered walkway to Retford’s railway station.

It was originally estimated that the project would be finished by July, but work on the lift was concluded on Wednesday, December 15, after flooding set the project back.

Columnist Kate Myers, from North Notts and Lincolnshire Community Rail Partnership

District councillor Jim Anderson, who represents East Retford West for Labour, said the works had made a ‘marvellous’ improvement to the station’s accessibility.

“It’s a marvellous facility – the contractors have done a grand job.”

The station has four platforms, with two positioned at a lower level that serve the Sheffield to Lincoln line.

The Labour councillor added: “Anyone getting on between Edinburgh and London can know that, if they’re changing here for Sheffield or Lincoln and they have any mobility issues, it’s no longer a problem.

The improvement work at Retford Railway Station has been completed and is a huge improvement to the facility.

“It used to be an issue when people were having to arrange members of staff to meet them to help them get across the track. And it’s good for people to not have to be climbing stairs.

“Some people are fine with standing on a level platform, but they might have a heart condition that makes it a challenge to climb up stairs – especially if they’re hauling luggage. And it’s good if you just don’t want to be hauling your bicycle up or a pram. It’s a huge improvement.”

While platforms 1, 2 and 4 are fully accessible using lifts, Platform 3 is only accessible via a barrow crossing with station staff assistance. This can cause delays to passengers as they need to wait for a safe period to cross.

It encouraged those with large luggage or pushchairs to struggle on the stairs and increased the risk of accidents.