Column: HS2 announcement was typical of chaos the Tories have inflicted on the country

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since then, we have had six Conservative Chancellors, five Prime Ministers, countless transport strategies, but some things never change. The Conservatives continue to betray the north.

The Tories have spent 13 long years in government heralding HS2 as a means of rebalancing the economy. Quite suddenly, Rishi Sunak, our unelected Prime Minister, went to Manchester and told them that only tracks from London to Birmingham would now carry high speed trains.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Billions had been wasted on this project. Instead, he promised that ‘every single penny’ would be spent on new local transport infrastructure projects in our communities in the north of the country.

"The country is desperately crying out for change. A General Election cannot come soon enough", says guest columnist Jake Richards, Labour's prospective parliamentary candidate for Rother Valley.

On the face of it, there may have been some benefits to this announcement. Residents in Rother Valley are desperate for a better bus service as a priority – South Yorkshire has lost 40 per cent of its buses since 2010. The roads need repairing and there was no immediate benefit to those in villages and towns across the Rother Valley of the HS2 project.

But when the latest transport strategy was published, any hope of progress instantly disappeared.

Firstly, unless Rishi Sunak thinks Plymouth is in the north, then the money is being spent across the country. The plan announced funds for projects in Devon, Cornwall, Bristol and the South East.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Secondly, it announced funding to create train lines that already exist or would lead to absurdities. For example, the plan proudly announced it would extend the Manchester Metrolink line to Manchester Airport, but this has been running since 2014.

'This was a desperate announcement, put together on the back of a fag packet, symptomatic of the chaos the Tories have inflicted on the country.'

The Prime Minister said he would ‘quadruple’ train services between Sheffield and Leeds – but that would mean up to 20 services per hour, one every three minutes. One begins to wonder whether the Prime Minister has a clue what he is talking about.

Thirdly, the plan was so vague as to be meaningless. A new train station in Waverley and direct trains to Rotherham are welcome, but people will be forgiven for raising their eyebrows at this Government’s ability to deliver.

There are no timeframes for these developments, nor fully budgeted plans. It is, as things stand, pie-in-the-sky thinking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Frankly, the latest transport strategy raises more questions than it answers.

There is no further commitment to bus funding in South Yorkshire. Properties in Aston and Wales continue to be blighted with restrictions on their properties because of HS2, but these are said to be reviewed in the summer of 2024. Uncertainty reigns.

This was a desperate announcement, put together on the back of a fag packet, symptomatic of the chaos the Tories have inflicted on the country.