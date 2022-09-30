We were given Robin Hood hats to wear and Union Flags to wave to help cheer the riders on.

Although the event was over in a few minutes, it was pleasing to see so many supporters.

As the crowd dispersed, some made their way back to work, while others took time to have a look in the shops and pop into a café for a bite to eat.

Columnist Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

Advertisement

This was a little welcome boost to the high street economy.

Worksop, along with many other towns around the country, has a few people who insist on spoiling the town for others.

Sadly, visitors to the town centre sometimes see people under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and cyclists ignoring the no cycling signs on Bridge Street and Bridge Place.

If you witness any of these things, please report to the police or make an anti-social behaviour complaint on the council’s website.

Advertisement

It all helps us to make Worksop a safer place. A new shop has opened on Eastgate selling second hand items including clothes, kitchenware, shoes, bedding and more.

Pearls Bargains, which is owned by Melody Petersen, aims to stop things from being thrown away when they could be of use to someone else. Mel plans to open an outdoor tea area later in the year.

We are preparing the last few events of the year which we hope will bring thousands of visitors to the high street over the next few weeks.

Next month we celebrate Charter Day which will include crafts, fair rides, circus skills and a hand organ.

Advertisement

The police will be offering ID security marking for bikes and a bike maintenance team will be available.

Our Hallowe’en event will include pumpkin patch activities, music and entertainment, face painting and balloon modelling.

November sees our usual Christmas event with all things festive.

Thanks go to the Charter Trustees for their support for this year’s events.

Advertisement