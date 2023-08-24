​Many individuals, across different age groups, find themselves grappling with feelings of isolation and disconnection from their communities.

However, a solution that has gained increasing recognition for its potential to alleviate this problem is engaging with local heritage.

Heritage sites, events, and activities not only offer an opportunity to reconnect us with their our local history but it is also a great way to meet new people and learn new things.

Our guest columnist is Kirsty Veitch Sorsby from Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service.

With Heritage Open Day Weekend events taking place in Bassetlaw between September 8 to 17, now is the perfect time to give it a try.

Loneliness is not a new phenomenon, but its prevalence has escalated in recent times.

According to a survey by the Tackling Loneliness Collaborative Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, depression, anxiety and stress were all the highest in the 18-25 years age group.

Loneliness was strongly correlated with lower wellbeing, and higher depression, stress, and anxiety across all age groups.

Leverton Windmill will host its annual Heritage event on September 9 and 10 and there will be plenty do see and do for the whole family, says columnist Kirsty Veitch Sorsby.

We know the voluntary and community sector offers many opportunities to build connections with your community whilst also helping to make the world a better place and BCVS can help you to find the right groups to match your interests.

Heritage engagement encompasses a wide range of activities, from visiting local historical sites such as Clumber Park and Creswell Crags or by attending the annual Windmill Open Day at North Leverton Windmill – these activities offer a multitude of benefits – including getting out in the fresh air and learning new things.

Engaging with heritage can provide us with opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals that share a mutual interest in local history and cultural preservation.

Participating in heritage-related events, or volunteering at a heritage site, can create a sense of belonging which in turn can help to combat feelings of isolation.

Heritage sites and activities can also offer an educational platform to learn about the history and traditions, as well as the cultural values of the past and present of Bassetlaw.

This can provide us with conversational topics that can create the foundations of new interactions and connections.

Attending events, workshops, or guided tours with others can also enable new experiences that provide a natural setting for us to strike up conversations, share stories, and establish connections with people that have a similar interest.

Bassetlaw has a fantastic variety of fantastic heritage projects that you can get involved with. For instance, the Men’s Sheds project, which has an established group in Worksop, encourages men to meet up and work on practical projects, often involving heritage and restoration, which is helping people to create new friendships and enhance mental wellbeing.

Engaging with heritage provides a multifaceted approach to tackling loneliness and there is a lot of heritage on offer in Bassetlaw.

By connecting with local history, meeting new people, and acquiring new knowledge, heritage activities can contribute to the creation of meaningful social connections and a renewed sense of community involvement.

Find out what is happening in Bassetlaw during National Heritage Open Weekend

at https://www.bcvs.org.uk/bhnevents

To enquire about volunteering with a Bassetlaw heritage organisation, please email [email protected]