Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What many people don’t know is just how serious and life-changing the disease can be, especially if

an unvaccinated pregnant woman or child catches it.

Measles is one of the most infectious diseases worldwide and one in five children with measles will need to be admitted to hospital for treatment.

Our guest columnist is Dr Dave Briggs NHS from Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s why health professionals are worried about it spreading across the country.

Complications from measles can be potentially life changing including blindness, deafness and swelling of the brain (encephalitis).

Analysis shows one infected child in a classroom can infect up to nine other unvaccinated children, a worrying statistic for all parents and teachers.

It’s not all doom and gloom though, there is a vaccination programme to protect against this illness, called the MMR vaccination programme.

​”Two doses of the MMR vaccine are all that is needed for maximum life-long protection, with the first dose given around the child’s first birthday, and the second dose given at around three years and four months old”, says guest columnist Dr Dave Briggs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NHS is acting quickly to tackle the spread of measles by contacting as many unvaccinated people as possible to encourage them to take up the offer of these free and very effective vaccines.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine are all that is needed for maximum life-long protection, with the first dose given around the child’s first birthday, and the second dose given at around three years and four months old.

However, anyone can catch up at any age on any missed doses and it’s never too late to protect yourself.

The vaccine doses are typically given via a single injection into the muscle of the thigh or upper arm and are usually delivered with their other one year and preschool vaccinations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Measles is not just a childhood disease and can be serious at any age. If caught during pregnancy it can be very serious causing stillbirth, miscarriage and low birth weight and NHS bosses are urging young adults to catch up on any missed doses before thinking about starting a family.

If you’re a parent, please check your child’s vaccination status, it is really not worth taking the risk with this nasty illness. Contact your GP to arrange a vaccination and speak to them if you are unsure or have concerns.