It’s also the month that the Office of National Statistics release their annual figures on numbers associated with suicide.

This year’s theme is ‘creating hope through action’, asking individuals to create hope by learning how you can support someone in your life who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts or be at risk.

While there is a link between mental ill health and suicidal thoughts, it doesn’t mean the person has to have a mental illness to experience suicidal thoughts, meaning this could be anybody.

Columnist Vicky Waring, mental wellbeing champion.

There is lots of information available to access to help you support individuals and mentalhealth-uk.org has several resources available on their website.

If you know somebody that may be feeling suicidal, encourage them to talk about how they are feeling, let them know you care about them and they are not alone, be non-judgemental and don’t criticise; and try to get professional help for them. Lastly, don’t forget help for yourself.

Some of the warning signs can include the person becoming more irritable, anxious, quiet, mood swings and sleeping too much or too little, along with indicators including threatening to hurt or kill themselves, talking about death and putting affairs in order, such as giving belongings away.

These can be indicators suggest someone is more likely to attempt suicide.

‘If you think you know somebody that may be feeling suicidal, encourage them to talk about how they are feeling’, says mental health champion Vicky Waring.

The website prevent-suicide.org.uk has excellent training resources to help you understand and give you the confidence to support those at risk.

If you think somebody is at immediate risk, please call 999.

Otherwise, keep this list of numbers to hand:

uksobs.org 0300 111 5065; Samaritans, 116 123; MIND, 0300 123 3393; Anxiety UK, 0344 477 5774; CALM, 0800 585858; Rethink Mental Illness, 0300 500 0927; YoungMinds, 0800 802 5544.