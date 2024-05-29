Column: Here are some key dates to make note of ahead of the General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Last week, the Prime Minister announced that there will be a General Election on Thursday, July 4, writes David Armiger, chief executive at Bassetlaw District Council.

​As the Returning Officer for this election, there are a few key dates that I would like to bring to your attention over the coming weeks, and for some people in Bassetlaw, there will also be a change to the constituency that you’ll be voting in.

Firstly, as we recently had elections on May 2, if you registered to vote in these elections and still live at the same address, you do not need to register to vote again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, if you have moved house or turned 18 in this time, you’ll need to register to vote. You should do this as soon as possible before the deadline of Tuesday, June 18.

David Armiger is chief executive officer at Bassetlaw District Council and returning officer for the Bassetlaw constituency.

July is also a time when many people go away on holiday, and if you do not plan to be in Bassetlaw or the UK on polling day, you still have a few options that will enable you to vote.

If you plan to be away on holiday on July 4, you can register for a postal vote or a postal proxy vote. You should do this as soon as possible before the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday, June 19.

You can also register for a proxy vote, which allows someone you trust to vote on your behalf. You should do this as soon as possible before the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday, June 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can register to vote, and apply for a postal or proxy vote by visiting www.gov.uk/vote-uk-election

Next, the UK General Election will see the introduction of new Parliamentary Boundaries. The majority of electors living in the Bassetlaw district will vote in the Bassetlaw Parliamentary Constituency.

However, some residents living in the east of Bassetlaw, namely the wards of Clayworth, East Markham, Rampton, Sturton and Tuxford and Trent, will now vote in the Newark Parliamentary Constituency.

Finally, if you plan to vote at a polling station, you’ll need a valid form of photo ID. At the last election 99.9 per cent of Bassetlaw residents were able to produce a valid form of photo ID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you do not have a valid form of ID you can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate by visiting www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate.

You should do this as soon as possible before the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday, June 26. It is also