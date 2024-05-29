Column: Here are some key dates to make note of ahead of the General Election
and live on Freeview channel 276
As the Returning Officer for this election, there are a few key dates that I would like to bring to your attention over the coming weeks, and for some people in Bassetlaw, there will also be a change to the constituency that you’ll be voting in.
Firstly, as we recently had elections on May 2, if you registered to vote in these elections and still live at the same address, you do not need to register to vote again.
However, if you have moved house or turned 18 in this time, you’ll need to register to vote. You should do this as soon as possible before the deadline of Tuesday, June 18.
July is also a time when many people go away on holiday, and if you do not plan to be in Bassetlaw or the UK on polling day, you still have a few options that will enable you to vote.
If you plan to be away on holiday on July 4, you can register for a postal vote or a postal proxy vote. You should do this as soon as possible before the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday, June 19.
You can also register for a proxy vote, which allows someone you trust to vote on your behalf. You should do this as soon as possible before the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday, June 26.
You can register to vote, and apply for a postal or proxy vote by visiting www.gov.uk/vote-uk-election
Next, the UK General Election will see the introduction of new Parliamentary Boundaries. The majority of electors living in the Bassetlaw district will vote in the Bassetlaw Parliamentary Constituency.
However, some residents living in the east of Bassetlaw, namely the wards of Clayworth, East Markham, Rampton, Sturton and Tuxford and Trent, will now vote in the Newark Parliamentary Constituency.
Finally, if you plan to vote at a polling station, you’ll need a valid form of photo ID. At the last election 99.9 per cent of Bassetlaw residents were able to produce a valid form of photo ID.
If you do not have a valid form of ID you can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate by visiting www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate.
You should do this as soon as possible before the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday, June 26. It is also
useful to remind yourself of what types of photo ID are accepted by visiting www.electoralcommission.org. If you are not able to access online resources, and have questions about these elections, you can contact our Elections Team on 01909 533 252.