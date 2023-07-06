​I’m not talking about traumatic experiences, nor am I referring to broken relationships. Ironically the thing which seems to undermine inner security and stability is a fixation on happiness.

When you read about happiness, you find that one of its qualities is that it is fleeting. Someone has compared it to a butterfly alighting. Another feature is that it can’t be sought.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It happens, as John Lennon wrote of life, when we’re making ‘other plans’. And yet many people expect happiness to be their default state of mind and think that there is something wrong with them if this isn’t the case.

Guest columnist Margaret Coupe.

This is unsurprising, though, when there is so much emphasis on happiness in modern society.

Advertisers project images of a supposedly ‘ideal’ lifestyle and people use apps such as Instagram to curate the perfect image: photos of holidays and delicious meals, or any picture showing our best side.

This can promote feelings of inadequacy if we’re not ‘beach-body ready’ or if we can’t afford a holiday. We can feel like there is some wonderful life being led which is just beyond our reach. There is even an acronym: FOMO: ‘fear of missing out.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the coronavirus lockdown, I heard that some people who struggle with their mental health found this period strangely comforting. They knew that there weren’t hordes of people leading the exciting life which they felt was unattainable for them.

​‘Advertisers project images of a supposedly ‘ideal’ lifestyle and people use apps such as Instagram to curate the perfect image: photos of holidays and delicious meals, or any picture showing our best side’, says guest columnist Margaret Coupe.

I’ve noticed much distress and discontent caused by comparing yourself to others, and social media can escalate this. None of us can know what goes on inside the head of other people. After all, there are plenty of examples of those who supposedly ‘had it all’ and found life hard.

There are things other than happiness that can make life valuable: connection (getting close to others and to the natural world), purpose (finding things to do which are meaningful) and acceptance (facing up to the fact that being human involves some degree of suffering).

If these become our focus, then happiness can sometimes be a wonderful by-product.

For more stories from our website click here