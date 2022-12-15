The group is made up of members of the Polish community, all passionate about making friends, supporting each other and celebrating their culture, as well as that of their English friends.

The group takes part in yoga, dance, crafts and much more and is going from strength to strength.

On Friday, December 9, Polonia Worksop group organised a Christmas celebration with North Nottinghamshire Ukrainian Support, their English hosts, and the newly created Asians in Bassetlaw group.

Columnist Marzena Karp-Sing from BCVS.

The aim of the festive party was to bring all communities together to promote the importance of social interaction with each other.

Feeling like part of the local community is widely-known to boost confidence and self-esteem and this event has definitely celebrated diversity in the best possible way.

Migrants have often stated that they feel undervalued, under-appreciated, and unwelcome – and these feelings have spiked following Brexit.

Stephen Brown, head of corporate services at Bassetlaw District Council, attended the event and had this to say about it: “Our thanks to Polonia Worksop and the BCVS for organising such a successful event bringing together different groups from across our local community.”

Polonia Worksop Group recently organised a Christmas celebration that was a great success, says columnist Marzena Karp-Sing, from Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service.

Also in attendance were Coun Jo White, deputy leader of Bassetlaw District Council, Coun John Shephard, alongside Catherine Richardson and Jeanette Hercun, trustees from Worksop charities.

Catherine and Jeannette added: “We wanted to express our gratitude and thanks for inviting us from the Worksop charities to share in the delights of your Christmas celebrations.

"It was a unique, amazing and very generous evening that we thoroughly enjoyed. It was wonderful to be able to be part of your growing vision to encompass unity and acceptance amongst an incredibly kind and generous diverse community”.

Coun John Shephard, Bassetlaw district councillor for Worksop South East ward also said: “As a Worksop SE ward councillor, and member of Bassetlaw Twinning Association, I was grateful to be able to attend this multi-cultural community event - the first of its kind in Worksop. My thanks to the organisers, Polonia Group, BCVS and all who made the lovely food.”

The food available on the night was a variety of dishes from each represented community – from traditional English sausage rolls and Polish pierogi to delicious home-made curry - there was something to suit all tastes and compliment all cuisines.

The get-together was a perfect example of a community coming together to celebrate life and friendship without any judgement, racism or prejudice and to celebrate diversity..

BCVS is proud to be a founding member of the VCSE Anti-Racism Alliance and I was lucky to attend some excellent anti-racism training recently, which was arranged by BCVS for staff and VCSE partners.

BCVS is committed to anti-racism and I am very proud to work for such a diverse and inclusive employee, especially as I am Polish myself, with an Indian husband.

For more information about Polonia Worksop Group please find them on Facebook at https://bit.ly/poloniaworksop

Asians in Bassetlaw is still a very new group and members are also keen to meet more people.

If you would like any more information or would like to talk to me about setting up a new group or community project that is fully inclusive of your culture and values, please don’t hesitate to contact me at [email protected] or call 07526 565663.

