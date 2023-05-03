​There will be rides, crafts and face painting for the children who are not at home celebrating. We hope that all businesses will take advantage of any additional footfall that the event creates.

I am delighted to see that Bassetlaw District Council has again set aside a budget for the Enterprise Grant scheme.

The scheme allows small start-up businesses to apply for a grant of up to £2,000.

Columnist Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

Our first panel meeting of the current financial year took place last month.

We heard pitches from three businesses, all of which received grant support.

Obviously Optical were the first to present their business idea. A mobile eyewear styling company for prescription and non-prescription glasses and sunglasses based in Retford.

We then heard from a couple who had started a fashion shop specialising in men’s and women’s clothing. Their shop, Hot Fashion, is based in Worksop.

Our last applicant was looking for funding to set up a dog walking, training and behaviour business also based in Worksop.

It’s great to see so many people wanting to start a small business in these challenging times.

Last week, I noticed that Peacocks in the Priory shopping centre had put closing down signs up in the windows. Whilst I was looking at the signs, a member of the public said ‘isn’t it a shame that it’s closing’, I agreed with her and asked ‘did you shop there?’, she said ‘No, I don’t go in there’.

We must bear in mind that there can be many reasons for shop closure, but we have to keep reminding ourselves that if we don’t use it, we may lose it.

I have been talking to the sales team at Utopia, the new ladies and children’s wear shop on Bridge Place and they are really pleased with the support they have received.

The store had been empty for some time and it’s good to see it well stocked again.

For further information regarding the forums’ work contact [email protected]