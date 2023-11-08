Column: Good to see rising levels of mental health support are out there for men

November is men’s mental health awareness month, an annual campaign that during the month of November is dedicated to raising awareness about the mental health challenges that men may face, writes mental wellbeing champion Vicky Waring.

It’s no secret that a stigma exists regarding men’s mental health and sadly some men still feel uncomfortable discussing their problems openly and may therefore suffer in silence.

It’s reassuring though to see the increase in prevalence of more awareness campaigns.

One of the most significant challenges in men’s mental health is society’s ingrained expectations around masculinity and the conflict this creates with men in seeking the help they need for their struggles.

Vicky Waring, mental wellbeing champion.

The theme this year for men’s mental health awareness month is ‘men’s health and the internet’. This emphasises the impact of technology and social media on mental health.

One study identified men’s strong willingness to use the internet to find mental health support and this may be because it provides anonymity and allows them control and self-direction.

One thing I have noticed particularly since last year’s campaign is the ever-increasing number of online men’s groups that are now available on a number of social media platforms along with men as individuals, whether this be vlogging about their own mental health battles, podcasts, and community groups.

It certainly would seem so much easier for men to now find support through the use of technology.

Whilst there isn’t a different sort of ‘male depression’, some symptoms are more common in men than women, these including irritability, sudden anger, increased loss of control, risk-taking and aggression.

If you are feeling these symptoms yourself or you are concerned about somebody else then there are many places you can find help.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

These include: www.uksobs.org or you can call 0300 111 5065; Samaritans: 116 123; MIND 0300 1233393; Anxiety UK: 03444775774; CALM: 0800 585858; Rethink Mental Illness: 0300 5000927; YoungMinds: 0800 802 5544.