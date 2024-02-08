Column: ​Going with society’s flow is not always best thing for our mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

How much pressure do we put on ourselves, year after year, thinking we have to take part in this practice, friends asking if you have made any or what are going to be your new year’s resolutions?

Feeling awful when we don’t succeed, yet feeling embarrassed if we don’t have any when asked.

I have learnt that what other people think is not important anymore and I haven’t made any new year’s resolutions for some time now.

Vicky Waring, mental wellbeing champion.

I have taken great pride and comfort, when asked, in telling people I haven’t made any as I am just going to go with the flow.

Choosing to not take part in what society considers the norm is not an easy task and I am the first to acknowledge that that used to be me.

I have only been able to overcome this by working on my own feelings of what’s important to me and what’s not, without worry about what others think of me.

The irony is about feeling bad about ourselves because of what people might think of us is that others actually have much fewer opinions about us than is actually true.

says mental health champion Vicky Waring.

Now some people enjoy taking part in traditions and that doesn’t mean that if this is what you enjoy then you shouldn’t, but when it then impacts on your mental wellbeing that is not ok.

For some reason we always feel like it’s easier to ‘go with society’s flow’ as short-term this makes us feel better but keeps us in a short-term situation.

Long-term decisions can be painful, deciding for you and not for others to please them, and I guarantee you it can be awesome later down the line.

This theory can be put into many examples of daily life. As the phrase goes, long term happiness, short term pain or short-term happiness, long term pain.

Now that sounds like a good new year’s resolution if ever, I was going to make one.