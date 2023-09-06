Column: Give your support to week raising awareness of suicide prevention

Watch more videos on Shots!

​This is a day when organisations and individuals come together to raise awareness about suicide prevention and reduce the stigma associated with this. It’s also the month when the Office of National Statistics releases its annual figures on the numbers associated with suicide.

World Suicide Prevention Day takes place on Sunday, September 10, so why not don something yellow and show your support.

Bassetlaw Place-Based Partnership is then supporting a week of raising the awareness of suicide prevention, taking place until September 16 and is encouraging organisations, businesses, schools, workplaces, and individuals to show their support by picking a day and wearing yellow.

Fancy getting involved? Then remember to take a photo and send it to [email protected]

If you think you know somebody who may be feeling suicidal, encourage them to talk about how they are feeling, let them know that you care about them and that they are not alone, be non-judgemental and don’t criticise; and try and get professional help for them. Lastly don’t forget help for yourself.

Some of the warning signs that somebody may be at risk of suicide can include the person becoming more irritable, anxious, quiet, mood swings and sleeping too much or too little, along with indicators including threatening to hurt or kill themselves, talking about death or dying and putting affairs in order, such as giving belongings away, can be indicators that suggest someone is more likely to attempt suicide.

'At www.prevent-suicide.org.uk you can find excellent online training resources to help you understand and give you the confidence needed to support those at risk of suicide', says mental health champion Vicky Waring.

Don’t forget also that Bassetlaw has many groups and organisations that support everyone including a bereavement support group SoBS specifically for those who have been bereaved

by suicide.

If you would like more information then please email [email protected]

If you think somebody is at immediate risk, then call 999. Otherwise, do keep this list of numbers to hand, you never know who might need them, including yourself.