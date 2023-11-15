​It has now been a year since the last plane took off from Doncaster Sheffield Airport. The Peel Group closed it down, arguing that it was no longer viable, with nearly 1,000 jobs going, alongside the sad loss of our local, accessible and popular airport.

Coun Jo White, deputy leader at Bassetlaw District Council and Labour's prospective parliamentary candidate for Bassetlaw.

DSA served just over 1.4 million passengers in 2019, its highest ever number.

The terminal has a capacity for 3.5 million passengers annually, giving the airport the ability to increase its passengers numbers by around 250 per cent before needing to invest in expanding its terminal building.

The airport had a reputation for excellent customer service, being voted ‘number one airport’ by readers of the consumer magazine; Which?, three years in a row, in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

DSA was fully owned by Peel Group, who have holdings ranging from ports to shopping centres across the country.

They have a difficult history in airport investment, selling Teesside International Airport to the Tees Valley Mayoral Combined Authority in 2018 and reducing their holding in Liverpool John Lennon Airport from 80 per cent to 45 per cent in 2019.

Many Bassetlaw people like me want to see our airport open once again. The local council in Doncaster is taking the lead.

In September, at a special meeting, Doncaster Council agreed to open a procurement period to find an investor to lease the site from Peel so the airport can be reopened.

To date, there has been significant interest from potential investors and Doncaster Council is currently evaluating the submissions, with the aim of having an operator finalised for March 2024.

The battle to keep the airspace, downgraded when Doncaster Sheffield Airport closed, is ongoing.

This loss must not become permanent and we are awaiting decisions from the Government and the Civil Aviation Authority. This is essential for the airport to be re-opened.

It is essential Bassetlaw residents back the campaign for Doncaster Sheffield Airport to be re-opened. We need to send a strong message to government to reopen the airspace and to Doncaster Council in support of their actions.

