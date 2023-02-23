​To mark our anniversary, and in response to the cuts that local charities are experiencing, we have launched a new campaign.

The aim of this is to encourage local people and businesses who can afford to do so to ‘Give Local’ in support of local charities and the amazing work they all do.

From credit crunches to Covid-19, welcoming Ukrainian guests to the area and co-ordinating the cost of living response and support for local people, BCVS and the wider voluntary and community sector have worked in close partnership with local authority and NHS colleagues to ensure we provide the best support possible for local people.

Andria Birch, CEO at BCVS.

We have therefore chosen this landmark anniversary to further raise awareness of the needs of local charities through our Give Local campaign.

The funds that are raised will be used to support local groups with a focus on health and wellbeing, volunteering and in response to cost of living pressures on local families.

We are proud that BCVS has provided much needed support for local people and groups for the last 50 years and want to do all we can to support the local voluntary and community sector to continue to do what it does best for the next 50 years and beyond.

Unfortunately, following many cuts to funding, we know for example that this year at least 3,500 people previously supported by local charities may be left without the right support.

​Fran Walker, chair of trustees at BCVS is pictured with Andria Birch, CEO at BCVS. A new campaign aims to support the amazing works of local charities.

National charities such as the Donkey Sanctuary are incredibly successful in attracting donations with a turnover of £63m in their last financial year.

This represents more funding than is received by all charities across Bassetlaw and Bolsover whatever the source and there is much that can be learnt from such great fundraising campaign successes.

We are therefore launching this campaign to help local people and companies that would like to Give Local to help local charities through the tough times ahead.

BCVS was established in 1973 as the infrastructure support organisation for Bassetlaw, originally known as Bassetlaw Council for Voluntary Service.

At this time, the organisation was based in the Priory Gatehouse on Priorswell Road, Worksop.

After this, some time was spent at an office on Park Street, Worksop and briefly an office in Retford, and we moved to our current location on Priorswell Road in 2012.

The Old Abbey School was restored by the Worksop Priory and Gatehouse Community Trust, with support and funding from Coalfields Regeneration Trust and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

BCVS has supported and championed the groups, people, and voices of Bassetlaw for 50 years, and for the past three years, we have expanded to provide support for the district of Bolsover and will therefore also be launching a separate Give Local Bolsover campaign to benefit local Bolsover charities.

The Bassetlaw donation page will be live on our website from Wednesday, March 1, via www.bcvs.org.uk/givelocalbassetlaw.

If you wish to donate in the meantime, you can send us a paypal donation to our paypal address - [email protected]

We are very grateful for your support.

For further information, about BCVS and all the amazing work that we do, please visit www.bcvs.org.uk or email [email protected]