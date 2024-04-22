Column: Get walking to explore all that our wonderful area has to offer

​”If you are ready to lace up your walking boots and get out into the countryside, we’ve got just the thing for you”, says Coun Neil Clarke's, the county’s cabinet member for transport and environment.

​With green spaces in bloom and lighter evenings to enjoy, now is the perfect time to get out and about in the fresh air and explore all that Nottinghamshire has to offer.

If you are ready to lace up your walking boots and get out into the countryside, we’ve got just the thing for you. We have been working with our Travel Choice team to put together a series of ‘health walks’ across different parts of the county.

These self-guided walks are aimed at encouraging people to have some gentle exercise and to keep fit and healthy so you don’t have to be an avid walker to be able to get out and enjoy them.

The walks vary in length and are suitable for all ages and abilities. Whether you are looking for a gentle stroll or something a little more energetic, there is something to tempt everyone to get out and about and enjoy beautiful Nottinghamshire.

Many of the routes utilise our public rights of way network and include footpaths and bridleways.

There are four walks to choose from in the Mansfield area including a stroll around Brierley Forest Park, Bleak Hills and slightly longer options around Mansfield Woodhouse Station and Spa Ponds.

In Worksop there’s three routes to choose from including Priorswell Recreational Ground, Shireoaks Pit and Manton Pit Woods.

For those of you who perhaps want to get out and about a bit further afield, we’ve also developed walks in West Bridgford, Gedling and Stapleford where you’ll be able to take a stroll along Erewash Canal and the Green Line in West Bridgford which was originally part of the Midland Mainline to Melton Mowbray and London St Pancras.

It is great that there are a variety of distances available and that some walks are also suitable for wheelchair users.

All the walks can be found on the Travel Choice website. You’ll also find further walking, cycling and horseriding routes in our Nottinghamshire Routes and Rides booklets.