Column: ​Get ready for festive sparkle in Worksop with the Christmas lights switch-on

​Earlier this week an exciting milestone was reached in Worksop with the opening of the world’s first Fusion Energy Café, writes Coun Julie Leigh, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

​Located at the Bridge Skills Hub on Bridge Street, the café is serving up a range of fusion energy-based dishes, snacks and drinks, as well as helping us to understand what fusion energy is, why it’s important for our area and highlight potential future skills and employment opportunities with the development of the STEP project in West Burton.

It’s also giving people the chance to train and gain experience in the catering and hospitality sector.

I hope you find time to pop along to ‘fuel your hungry minds as well as appetites’, and I wish everyone involved in the Fusion Cafe success.

With Christmas adverts starting to appear on our TV screens and decorations hitting shop shelves, our high streets are gearing up for their busiest time of the year.

As part of the countdown, a bit of festive sparkle is coming to Worksop on November 23 with the Christmas Lights switch-on. It’s being organised by North Notts BID and it’ll feature a range of entertainment and activities at the Old Market Square from 12noon.

It’s a great chance for people of all ages to get together.

Meanwhile, thank you to those of you who attended Worksop’s Remembrance Day Parade and service at the cenotaph, as well as other Remembrance events across the district over the weekend and on Armistice Day, to pay tribute to our fallen servicemen and women, alongside those currently still serving in our Armed Forces.

I always find that quiet moment to reflect quite poignant when we all live such busy lives, particularly in the run-up to the festive season.

Finally, there’s still time for you to get involved in our Budget Conversation.

It’s a great way for you to have your say on where you think our budget should be spent, or where savings could be made over the next five years.

It only takes a few minutes to complete, and the conversation runs until December 12, with those taking part getting the chance to win one of six Love2shop vouchers.

Have your say at www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/budget-2024